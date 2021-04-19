No one is hurt after a fire at The Creek at St. Andrews apartment complex in Columbia

1/3 (Courtesy: @ColaFire/Twitter) Fire at The Creek at St. Andrews on Beatty Road.

2/3 (Courtesy: @ColaFire/Twitter) CFD says no one is hurt after the fire at The Creek at St. Andrews apartment complex.

3/3 (Courtesy: @ColaFire/Twitter) Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a fire at an apartment complex on Saturday.

It happened in The Creek at St. Andrews apartment complex on Beatty Road after 5 a.m.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene to find fire going through the roof.

According to the department, no occupants were displaced.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.