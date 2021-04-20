Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon, the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin came to a close as the jury delivered their verdict. Chauvin was on trial for the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

In a verdict read late Tuesday afternoon, the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of second degree unintentional murder, guilty of third degree murder and guilty of second degree manslaughter.

The jury was in their second day of deliberations when they made their decision in the trial that began on March 29.

