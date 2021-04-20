Local leaders react to verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several local officials are reacting to Tuesday’s verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said in part, “our thoughts are with the family of George Floyd and all those who have been victims of violence fueled by racism and hatred in our country.”

U.S. Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott released a statement Tuesday evening, which reads in part “there is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict. While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system we know there is more work to be done to ensure bad apples don’t define all officers.”