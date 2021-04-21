Columbia fire crews respond to shed on fire in backyard of Humphrey Drive home

1/2 Cola Fire Shed 1 Source: @ColaFire

2/2 Cola Fire Shed 2 Source: @ColaFire



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department says crews responded to a shed that was on fire behind a home on the 3700 block of Humphrey Drive. Firefighters say the shed was fully engulfed and threatening a home nearby. Officials say the fire was quickly contained by crews.

No injuries were reported and the home was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.