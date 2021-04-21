Girls Scouts of SC, Palmetto Pride to begin statewide litter campaign on Earth Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Girl Scouts across South Carolina are working with Palmetto Pride to start a statewide litter prevention campaign for Earth Day. The four day campaign kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will be a speaker at the event.

The Girl Scouts of South Carolina’s Facebook page will have virtual readings of Palmetto Pride’s children’s books Thursday and virtual litter lessons this Friday. Litter pickups statewide start this Saturday.