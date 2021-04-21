SC House Judiciary Committee advances legislation that would allow the electric chair to be used in executions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is one step close to having the electric chair the default method of execution in the state. Wednesday morning, the House Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation that would allow the electric chair to be used if the director of the state Department of Corrections certifies that lethal injection is not available.

The measure also adds firing squad as a possible method of execution in the state.