CPD announces two more arrests made in Colony Apartments assault and kidnapping investigation

1/2 Lisa Dickson Lisa Dickson Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Juquashia Odom Juquashia Odom Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they have made two additional arrests in connection with an assault that took place at the Colony Apartments on Monday. Police say 23-year-oldLisa Dickson and 22-year-old Juquashia Odom have each been charged with kidnapping. Investigators say they are accused of forcefully pulling the victim out of her home during an altercation, along with Shanique N. Branham, who was arrested Tuesday.

Click here to read more of ABC Columbia’s coverage of this incident.