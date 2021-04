Gov. McMaster signs bill requiring five day in-person learning option in all SC public schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the stroke of a pen, Governor Henry McMaster signed a new education bill into law at the Statehouse Thursday. The bill requires all public school districts in South Carolina to offer in-person learning, five days per week by Monday April 26.

According to the state Education Department, there are no school districts only offering fully virtual instruction.