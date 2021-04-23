Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, AG Wilson encourage participation in Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. On Friday, Attorney General Alan Wilson and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference encouraging South Carolinians to go by one of several drop off sites Saturday to drop off unused prescription medications.

Officials say the event can prevent dangerous medications from ending up in the wrong hands. Last year South Carolinians dropped off more than 11,000 pounds of medications.

Click here for how to find a drop off site near you.