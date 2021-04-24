SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. A deputy was shot, and a suspect was also wounded after a shooting Saturday in Charleston County.

Officials say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident between a man and deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

SLED officials say deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on the individual when the shooting took place.

They say the armed suspect barricaded himself in a residence to evade law enforcement. After shots were fired and a call for backup was announced, the SCDNR officer responded.

One deputy was shot during the incident and has non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, who is now in custody, was also wounded during the incident and has been taken to a hospital. No information is available on his condition at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The incident in Charleston County was the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in

In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; three involved the

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and none involved SCDNR.