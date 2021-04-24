SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. A deputy was shot, and a suspect was also wounded after a shooting Saturday in Charleston County.
Officials say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident between a man and deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
SLED officials say deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on the individual when the shooting took place.
They say the armed suspect barricaded himself in a residence to evade law enforcement. After shots were fired and a call for backup was announced, the SCDNR officer responded.
One deputy was shot during the incident and has non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, who is now in custody, was also wounded during the incident and has been taken to a hospital. No information is available on his condition at this time. No other injuries have been reported.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The incident in Charleston County was the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in
- In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; three involved the
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and none involved SCDNR.