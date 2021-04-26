RCSD employee passes away from COVID-19 at age 55

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the death of an employee due to COVID-19. The sheriff’s department says 55-year-old Adrian Blakely-Phenizy, a Data Control Specialist, passed away on Friday after being hospitalized since April 12.

Officials say she first joined the department in the 1980s, but left for several years before returning in 2020. “I knew Adrian long before I was Sheriff. I watched her grow up in the Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Leon Lott said, “we were happy when she returned. She was always smiling and making people laugh.”

Adrian’s supervisor added that “Adrian was the kind of person that started every day with a grateful heart. Adrian had a personality that lit up the room and her death has left a void that cannot be replaced. The memories that we have of her will forever be cherished,” Sergeant Catherine Smith said.

RCSD asks you to lift up Adrian’s family and the sheriff’s department as they grieve this loss. Sheriff Lott also encourages everyone who can to ge their COVID-19 vaccine.