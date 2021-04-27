Midlands law enforcement collects hundreds of pounds of medication on Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This past Saturday, law enforcement agencies across the state, in coordination with the DEA, held Drug Take Back Day. Several Midlands agencies say it was a successful day.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department nearly 430 pounds of unused and expired medications were collected in the county. The Lexington Police Department tweeted out that they collected 10 large bags of unused medication.

Thanks to everyone who stopped @cvspharmacy and @Walgreens on Saturday during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Ten large bags of prescription drugs were taken for proper disposal. pic.twitter.com/6s8erqZmm9 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 26, 2021

Columbia police say they collected more than 50 pounds.