Midlands law enforcement collects hundreds of pounds of medication on Drug Take Back Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This past Saturday, law enforcement agencies across the state, in coordination with the DEA, held Drug Take Back Day. Several Midlands agencies say it was a successful day.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department nearly 430 pounds of unused and expired medications were collected in the county. The Lexington Police Department tweeted out that they collected 10 large bags of unused medication.
Columbia police say they collected more than 50 pounds.