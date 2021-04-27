Sumter County deputies looking for man wanted for domestic violence

Quincy Woodberry Iii

Quincy Woodberry III
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman after pointing a gun at her. According to investigators, the incident occurred on April 18 in Rembert.

Authorities say 25-year-old Quincy Woodberry III is wanted for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent.

If you know where Woodberry is or have any information about this incident, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

