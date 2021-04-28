AG Alan Wilson launching SC Highway Heroes Campaign to combat human trafficking

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is enlisting the help of truck drivers to curb human trafficking in the Palmetto State. Wilson, who is the chair of the State Human Trafficking Task Force, announced the launch of the SC Highway Heroes Campaign.

“With thousands of miles of highways in South Carolina, we need everybody’s help in identifying and reporting potential cases of human trafficking,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The State Task Force is eager to continue our efforts with the Trucking Association as well as other state agencies to offer this training to those working and driving on our roads every day.”

The SC Trucking Association, with more than 1000 truck drivers, will now join the fight to stop human trafficking by identifying and reporting potential cases throughout the state.

“The South Carolina Trucking Association is proud to take a stand by supporting the SC Highway Heroes campaign. We are an industry full of incredible people who are constantly looking to do the right thing and to utilize unique vantage points to help identify and protect those in need,” said Rick Todd, President & CEO, SC Trucking Association. “With this launch, we’re calling on truck drivers and the industry to step up and take a stand against sex and labor trafficking.”

139 cases of human trafficking and 179 victims were reported in South Carolina in 2020.

Too see the Truckers Against Trafficking online human trafficking training, visit humantrafficking.scag.gov/home-2/sc-highway-heroes/.