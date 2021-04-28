Celebrate National Poetry Month at Richland Library’s Virtual Open Mic

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can showcase your artistic skills at the Richland County Library’s Virtual Open Mic event Wednesday night for National Poetry Month. It starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom, and it’s for adults only. Poets, singers, lyricists and musicians are welcome to share their talents.

The event will be hosted by Rasheen Richardson and John Wright. The evening will also feature a guest performance from Michael “Original” Giotis.

If you want to attend or perform, visit Richland Library’s website.

Categories: Local News, Richland
