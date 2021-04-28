Columbia police need help identifying man accused of sexual assault

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a female in her Greene Street home. Police say the individual pictured above broke into the victim’s home on the 2000 block of Greene Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday and sexually assaulted her. Officials say the victim received medical treatment following the incident.

Investigators say the suspect is a Black man, possibly between 30-40 years old, likely between 5’7″ and 6 feet tall, has short hair and a medium build. Police say he was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with dark pants.

If you know who this individual is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.