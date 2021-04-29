SCSO: Previously convicted sex offender accused of engaging in sexual activity with 14-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old victim on Monday. Authorities say 29-year-old Jack Michael Wallace was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, offender with previous record. Deputies say Wallace has a prior conviction for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

Authorities say Wallace was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and his bond was denied.