SCSO: Sumter man arrested after attempting to meet a person believed to be a minor for sexual activity

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he attempted to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old-girl for sexual activity. Authorities say 63-year-old Johnny Sander Ingram Jr. was communicating with this individual and was trying to meet when he got caught by Sumter County deputies.

Authorities say Ingram has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt (victim under 16 years of age), second degree and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
