Columbia Police identify suspect wanted in connection with Greene Street sexual assault on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and burglary that took place in a residence on the 2000 block of Greene Street Wednesday. Police say they have warrants for 39-year-old Robert S. Drayton.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say a man broke into the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her.

If you know where Drayton is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.