Governor Henry McMaster to speak at Richland Co. Republican Party Convention Friday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster will speak at the Richland County Republican Party Convention Friday night. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Pickens Street.

This comes as former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham announced he’s running for governor. He will face activist Gary Votour in the Democratic Primary. The winner of that race will challenge Governor McMaster in November.