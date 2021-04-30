Have a question about COVID-19? We have answers!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The coronavirus pandemic has been a trying and confusing time for many Americans. ABC Columbia is here to help with answers to some frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

What are some symptoms of COVID-19 and how quickly do they appear?

Health officials say COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms that differ from person to person. Officials say these symptoms typically appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. DHEC lists the following as symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

What is considered “close contact” with another individual?

DHEC defines close contact as being within six feet of someone who tested positive for the virus for several minutes (around 15).

What should I do if I come into close contact with someone who tests positive?

If you come into close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, health officials say you should isolate yourself away from people for 10 days following the exposure. DHEC says you should get tested for COVID-19 5-7 days after your exposure, and if the test is negative, you can leave isolation after seven days. Officials say you should still monitor your symptoms for 14 days.

What does it mean to self-isolate?

Officials describe self-isolation as staying in one area and avoiding contact with other people.

What should I do if I come into close contact with someone who is sick, but is not tested for COVID-19?

Health officials say you should continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands and monitoring your symptoms. If symptoms develop, you should self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider.

What if I live with someone under quarantine?

If you live with someone put under quarantine, DHEC recommends keeping them in their own room, away from others and maintain as much distance as possible. Officials also recommend using a separate bathroom if available.

How can I get tested for COVID-19?

DHEC is providing a map on their website to help people find testing locations close to them. This map can be accessed at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Who is eligible for a vaccine in South Carolina right now?

All South Carolinians age 16 and up will are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine currently.

How can I schedule a COVID-19 vaccine?

Patients with Prisma Health can make an appointment through their MyChart portal. Patients under the age of 18 will have to call 833-2PRISMA to set up a MyChart account. More information can be found at prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.

DHEC also has another map that shows vaccination sites across the state. This map provides information about scheduling your appointment. For a full look at DHEC’s frequently asked questions page, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/frequently-asked-questions-covid-19.