Could We Stop an Asteroid Hitting Earth?

In a simulated exercise, NASA wanted to see if we had the technology to stop an asteroid from hitting earth. Here is the summary from the businessinsider.com article.

Space agencies around the world took part in a NASA simulation of an asteroid-impact scenario.

The experts who participated learned about a fictitious asteroid’s trajectory and had to react.

They couldn’t stop it from hitting Europe — showing how unprepared we are for such a crisis.

The conclusion? We are not prepared for this – mostly because we don’t have the infrastructure in place to launch a rocket quickly enough.

Here’s the whole article:

https://www.businessinsider.com/nasa-simulated-asteroid-couldnt-stop-impact-europe-2021-5