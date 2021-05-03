Could We Stop an Asteroid Hitting Earth?

John Farley,

In a simulated exercise, NASA wanted to see if we had the technology to stop an asteroid from hitting earth.  Here is the summary from the businessinsider.com article.

  • Space agencies around the world took part in a NASA simulation of an asteroid-impact scenario.
  • The experts who participated learned about a fictitious asteroid’s trajectory and had to react.
  • They couldn’t stop it from hitting Europe — showing how unprepared we are for such a crisis.

The conclusion? We are not prepared for this – mostly because we don’t have the infrastructure in place to launch a rocket quickly enough.

Here’s the whole article:

https://www.businessinsider.com/nasa-simulated-asteroid-couldnt-stop-impact-europe-2021-5

 

Capture

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts