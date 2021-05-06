Major South Carolina bridge closing, just 17 days projected

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A massive bridge repair project on one of South Carolina’s busiest highways begins Thursday night. The project will close the southbound Interstate 77 bridge over the Catawba River near Rock Hill and will likely cause commuting headaches. Southbound traffic will share the northbound bridge, and what is typically four lanes of traffic each way will be cut down to two lanes. An average of 120,000 vehicles use that stretch of I-77 daily. The bridge will remain closed for 17 days. State Department of Transportation officials say the if the bridge isn’t reopened by 5 a.m. May 24, the contractor will be fined $10,000 for each hour after the missed deadline.