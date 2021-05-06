RCSD, other officials provide updates on the arrest of a soldier accused of hijacking a school bus Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott provided an update on the investigation into an armed Fort Jackson soldier who left the fort and hijacked a Richland Two school bus Thursday morning around 7 a.m.. ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry was at the press conference.

Sheriff Leon Lott released the identity of the soldier who was arrested for hijacking the school bus. Sheriff Lott says they arrested 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, of New Jersey. Authorities say he has been charged with 19 counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm, use of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a weapon on school property. Officials say Collazo was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Video courtesy of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Collazo ran off of Fort Jackson and was trying to flag down vehicles when he came to a bus stop on Old Percival Road armed with a rifle, where he got on the school bus bound for Forest Lake Elementary.

Deputies say 18 students and a driver were ultimately let off the bus unharmed. According to investigators, the suspect ultimately abandoned the bus and was arrested a short time later.