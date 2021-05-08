U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott praise Governor for end of unemployment assistance

Both Senators say they believe the program was discouraging people from returning to work

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina are praising the governor for ending federal unemployment assistance participation.

Senator Graham says he agrees with the Governor that the federal unemployment benefits have discouraged people to return to work, and says it ‘s now time for that program to come to an end.

Graham went on to say quote,

“Governor McMaster’s decision will jump start the service industry, which has suffered greatly during the pandemic.

I know many have lost work due to no fault of their own, but it is now time to let the economy open fully depending on employer wages, not government benefits.” I completely support Governor @henrymcmaster’s decision to stop taking federal unemployment assistance at the end of next month instead of waiting for it to expire in September. https://t.co/Fyvoz5WhIR — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 7, 2021

Senator Scott followed suit saying,

“As usual, South Carolina is leading by example. This is the right move to get folks back to work & get our economy moving”. As usual, South Carolina is leading by example. This is the right move to get folks back to work & get our economy moving.https://t.co/qZSVwBB2rD — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 7, 2021