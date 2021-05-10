KCSO UPDATE: Man injured after accidentally shooting himself Monday morning in Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting that took place Monday morning around the 1500 block of Smyrna Road. Deputies say one individual is being sent to the hospital with a non life threatening injury to their arm. As the investigation continued, deputies say they determined that the victim accidentally shot themselves.

According to officials, Blaney Elementary and Stover Middle Schools were both placed on Lock Out status during the investigation, in an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.