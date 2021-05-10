Lexington-Richland Five Board to discuss mask requirement at meeting Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington-Richland District Five Board will meet Monday to discuss the mask requirement. Last week, the Board of Trustees voted to remove the requirement, but they later reversed that decision.

An attorney for the district has advised that schools continue to follow the State Department of Education’s face covering guidelines.

ABC Columbia will continue to cover the Board’s discussion of the district’s mask requirement.