Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies are hosting a blood drive this Wednesday. It’s at the Sheriff’s Office at 1281 North Main Street from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Face masks are required while donating, and all donors will receive a $20 gift card.

To make an appointment, visit thebloodconnection.org and enter the sponsor code “10SHR” in the box.