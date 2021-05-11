Gov. McMaster stands by decision to no longer accept federal aid for those who lost jobs in the pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is standing by his decision to not accept any more federal unemployment aid for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The governor took part in a Chamber of Commerce webinar this afternoon, along with Department of Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey. The governor says he believes the program removes the incentive for people to go back to work.

South Carolina will be receiving $2.5 billion as part of the Biden administration’s pandemic relief package. That money can be used for public health expenses, small businesses, and other affected industries.