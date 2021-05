COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is teaming up with the Gaston Police Department for a blood drive this Thursday. It’s at the department on 186 North Carlisle Street from 10.a.m.-12 p.m.

Face masks are required while donating, and all donors will receive a $20 gift card. To make an appointment, use the sponsor code 2855 on the Blood Connection’s website.