Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing. The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee. South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry.