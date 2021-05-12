PSTA issues statement following Governor McMaster’s executive order on mask mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Palmetto State Teacher’s Association issued a statement on Governor McMaster’s executive order, saying in part “As we enter the final weeks of the school year, our state should be looking forward and developing plans to address the learning disruptions of the past year. Instead of leading in that area, Governor McMaster has decided to undermine one of the core components of the safe in-person learning environment he has prioritized for the past year… regardless of an individual’s beliefs on the efficacy of face coverings, this action by the governor is ill-timed in every conceivable way.”

The full statement can be found below.

The statement comes a day after the governor issued an executive order which limits local mask mandates. The order also gives parents the option to opt out of their children being required to wear a mask in school.