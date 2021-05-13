Red Cross hosting blood drive to honor a fallen police officer Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can roll up your sleeves for a good cause next week. The Red Cross is hosting a special blood drive in honor of fallen Officer Greg Alia. It will take place Monday, May 17 from 12-6 p.m. at Forest Acres City Hall at 5209 North Trenholm Road.

Forest Acres Police Officer Alia was killed in the line of duty back in September 2015.

Masks are required at this event. For more information and to sign up you can visit redcrossblood.org.