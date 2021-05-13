Richland Two bus driver to be honored for efforts to keep students safe during bus hijacking by armed soldier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Richland School District Two, the bus driver who helped de-escalate the situation during last week’s bus hijacking will be honored in a ceremony Friday. Officials say Kenneth Corbin was driving students to Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School when an armed soldier who walked out of Fort Jackson boarded the bus. Authorities say Corbin drove the bus for a short time before he and the students were able to leave the bus safely. Corbin will be honored for utilizing his training to de-escalate the tense situation.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation, located at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia. While the event is not open to the public, you can still live stream the ceremony at www.richland2.org/livestream.