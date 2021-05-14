Clarendon Co. deputies seeking information after a trailer was stolen near a gas station
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a trailer was stolen from a storage lot near the Marathon gas station on 5236 Dingle Pond Road. Authorities say the white Leonard brand trailer was stolen on May 4.
Deputies say a white Ford F-150 with a crew cab and tan trim at the bottom was involved in the theft.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 803-435-4414.