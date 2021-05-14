Midlands bus driver honored for bravery during hijacking last week

1/2 IMG 0974 Kenneth Corbin honored Image: ABC Columbia/Matt Perron

2/2 IMG 0972 Kenneth Corbin honored Image: ABC Columbia/Matt Perron



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Richland Two school bus driver is being hailed a hero. The Midlands bus driver was on his morning route last week, when the bus full of students was hijacked. Kenneth Corbin was honored for his bravery in a ceremony held Friday.

The incident drew national attention when a Fort Jackson soldier left the base and jumped on the bus with an unloaded rifle. Corbin and the children were let off shortly after, uninjured. Friday, Senator Mia McLeod introduced a resolution to honor him for his calm demeanor during the hijacking that helped keep the 18 kids safe.

The man accused in the hijacking is 23-year-old Jovan Collazo. He faces multiple charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.