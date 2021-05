Study ranks Columbia as the fifth best city to start a career

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to wallethub.com, Columbia is the fifth best city in the country to start a career. The survey was based on factors like the availability of entry level jobs, average starting salary and housing affordability.

Charleston came in at sixth and Salt Lake City, Utah was ranked number one.

To see the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-to-start-a-career/.