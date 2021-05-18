Several bike rides to honor cyclists killed on the road scheduled in the Midlands Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An event to honor the cyclists who were killed or injured while on public roadways is scheduled for Wednesday in Kershaw. The Ride of Silence event goes from 6:30-8 p.m. at U.S. Highway 1 at the old Shoney’s parking lot in Lugoff.

Cyclists will ride in a silent procession to honor the victims.

Wednesday, you can also join the Midlands Ride of Silence from 6-8 p.m. at the Cola Town Bike Collective on Elmwood Avenue or in Newberry at the Bike Baby store on Main Street from 6:30-8 p.m.

Helmets are required. For more information about Ride of Silence, visit www.rideofsilence.org.