COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru site open in Fairfield Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site in Fairfield Thursday. It will be at U.S. Highway 321 Bypass North, at the former Fairfield Memorial Hospital site. It’s open from 5-7:30 p.m. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

No appointments are required and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. Officials say, per manufacturer guidelines, these vaccinations can only be administered to those 18 years of age and older.