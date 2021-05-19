Does Heat Lightning Exist?

Actually, no. There is no such thing as “heat lightning.” A common misconception is that heat alone can cause lightning. That’s not the case. Lightning comes from thunderstorms. What many folks refer to as “heat lightning” is simply caused by a thunderstorm that’s not close enough for one to hear the thunder. Remember that thunderstorms can climb 60,000 feet up in the sky. That means that you can see lightning from many miles away. But the thunder may dissipate before it ever reaches you. You can read more about this in an article by Dr. Marshall Shepherd @DrShepherd2013 https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2021/05/11/this-may-shock-you-but-heat-lightning-is-not-a-thing/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie&sh=15f2ec509fe9