Oliver Gospel Thrift Store receives donation of lightly used furniture from La-Z-Boy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Oliver Gospel Thrift Store received a special delivery Wednesday morning. A tractor trailer full of about 60 pieces of lightly used La-Z-Boy furniture was delivered to the store on Two Notch Road. Officials with La-Z-Boy say the donations generate $5,000 for the mission.

The mission’s director of operations says the donations have an impact on everybody in the community. Oliver Gospel Mission has been serving the Midlands community for 127 years, making it the oldest rescue mission in the southeast and sixth oldest in the country.