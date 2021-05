Columbia city leaders participate in mural dedication at Woodland Park

1/3 IMG 8062 Mural dedication Image: ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover

2/3 IMG 8059 Mural dedication Image: ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover

3/3 IMG 8060 Mural dedication Image: ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some new art is now at Woodland Park. Thursday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and City Council members held a public art dedication ceremony at the site of a new mural.

The artwork was designed by Andrew and Sarah McWilson. They wanted to honor the legacy of Sarah Mae Flemming, who fought against segregation after she was kicked off a bus in Columbia in 1954.