Could A New Battery be a Game-Changer for Electric Cars?

A new Aluminum-Ion battery technology could completely change the landscape of electric vehicles. Researchers say the new battery stores much more electricity, it recharges very fast, and the materials needed for production are readily available. If this technology turns out to be even close to what’s advertised, then life will change very quickly for us using electric vehicles. You can read all about it here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltaylor/2021/05/13/ev-range-breakthrough-as-new-aluminum-ion-battery-charges-60-times-faster-than-lithium-ion/?sh=2405e0046d28