Law enforcement agencies partnering with Serve & Connect to expand Greg’s Groceries food program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement from across the state are hoping to strengthen their bond with the communities they serve through food. This morning, SLED, Chief Mark Keel and members of several law enforcement agencies announced a partnership with Columbia based Serve & Connect to expand the efforts of the Greg’s Groceries program. The program is named after Forest Acres Officer Gregory Alia who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Greg’s Groceries collects non-perishable food which is then distributed by officers to the community.

You can donate to Serve & Connect on their website.