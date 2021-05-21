Columbia Fireflies partnering with Prisma to offer COVID-19 vaccines during multiple games this season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies announced that they are partnering with Prisma Health to offer in-game coronavirus vaccinations during two games next week. The Fireflies say fans who want to get vaccinated can get their first dose at the team’s games on Friday May 28 or Saturday 29.

“This is a great opportunity for fans that may not yet have gotten their vaccination to get theirs in a very unique, festive atmosphere,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “Our thanks go out to Prisma Health for affording our fans who wish to get a vaccine the opportunity to do so at Segra Park. The Fireflies have chipped in great added benefits – including a free ticket for participating fans to receive their second doses three weeks later.”

Officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on the Crescent Patio in right field of Segra Park.

Dr. Rick Scott, the chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, said, “The Prisma Health team is dedicated to caring for our community during this pandemic and every day. Throughout the entire COVID-19 response, we are proud of everything that our team members, nurses, and physicians have given to help our community. We also are proud of our partnerships with organizations like the Fireflies who are helping us get shot in the arms of our community but there is much left to do!”

Fans do not need to pre-register for a vaccine before game day. The team says that all fans who get vaccinated at the game on Friday or Saturday will be given a free Fireflies hat and a voucher for a ticket to a game on either June 18 or 19.