Columbia Housing voluntarily moving over 20 families from St. Andrews Terrace Apartment due to gas leak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a release sent out on Friday, Columbia Housing said that they are voluntarily moving 24 families out of St. Andrews Terrace Apartment after the Columbia Fire Department detected a gas leak. Authorities say they leak was on the property at 2001-2026 St. Andrews

Terrace Road.

Columbia Housing says they are working with Dominion Energy to disconnect the gas until the problem can be resolved.

Columbia Housing CEO Ivory Mathews notes “Out of an abundance of caution, we are cutting off the gas and getting our families to a safe location until we can determine exactly where the gas fumes are coming from and how it can be remedied. We are working closely with our families, the City of Columbia, the Columbia Fire Department, Dominion Energy and surrounding communities to make our families’ transition to temporary housing go as smoothly as possible,” concludes Mathews.

Back in January 2019, two men died at Allen Benedict Court apartments due to carbon monoxide poisoning. You can find ABC Columbia’s coverage of the incident on our website.