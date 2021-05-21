FBI offers $12K cash reward fugitive officials link to at least 4 murders

York County, SC (WOLO) — The search continues for a murder suspect in the upstate who police say is linked to at least 4 murders from South Carolina to Missouri and according to authorities is considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous’.

Authorities say Tyler Terry has been on the run since Monday. The 27-year old was last seen Wednesday when he was captured on surveillance video riding a golf cart outside Carolina Earth Movers in Chester County.

Investigators say Terry shot at deputies in Chester County Monday during a high speed chase that officials say ended in a crash. Terry got away, but the woman authorities believe was driving Terry, Adrienne Simpson was taken into custody and remains behind bars. Authorities say they have now located the body of the Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson.

Authorities say Simpson and Terry are both accused in connection with that murder. Officials say Terry has also been linked to three other killings, one in York County and two others in Missouri.

Midlands Crimestoppers, crime stoppers of York County, and the FBI are collaborating in order to offer a now $12k reward for any tip that leads to Terry’s arrest.