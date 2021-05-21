RCSD investigating shooting on Kathleen Drive that left a man dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Kathleen Drive that led to the death of a man on Thursday night. At about 10:51 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford later identified the victim as Shantarius O. Thompson, of Columbia.

According to investigators, the victim was walking up to a house when someone in a vehicle shot him.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to crimesc.com.