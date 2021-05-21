Support a local firefighter in his recovery from a kidney transplant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to show your support for a local hero Saturday. Greg Beck was a volunteer firefighter at the Blaney Fire Department for more than 20 years, and he recently had a kidney transplant. Community leaders have organized a “Benefit in the Park” event to help him.

From 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, you can visit the Potter Community Park in Elgin for food, games, music and different auctions. All proceeds will go toward helping Beck with his expenses.