Search continues for suspect in deadly drive by shooting

Authorities say the shooting happened on Kathleen Dr. Just before 11pm Thursday night

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — A homicide investigation is underway in Richland County after officals say a shooting took place along Kathleen drive Thursday night.

21 year old Shantarus Thompson was rushed to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body just before 11pm.

Thompson was able to tell investigators that the incident took place when someone drove by a home in the 2000 block of Kathleen drive and began firing shots at him from the car.

Thompson died a short time later at the hospital.

At this point, no details on a suspect or possible motive have been released by deputies. They are however asking anyone one who may have witnessed the shooting or knows anything that can help in the ongoing case to contact crimestoppers by emailing them anonymously at crimesc.com